Salesforce.com Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $469 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $5.96 billion from $4.87 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $5.96 Bln vs. $4.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.22 - $6.23 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.79 - $3.81 Full year revenue guidance: $25.9 - $26.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.