Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

5:00 p.m. ET

John Cummings -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks so much, Ian. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us for our fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results conference call. Our results press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at salesforce.com/investor.

Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should any of these materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in our SEC filings, including our most recent report on Form 10-Q.

And with that let me turn the call over to Marc Benioff.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Very good. Thanks, everyone, and good afternoon and thank you for joining us for our fiscal 2020 third quarter results conference call. I am delighted to be with you. And thanks, John. John is with Keith Block and they are in Phoenix and we are here in San Francisco at the top of Salesforce Tower. It's been just two weeks since I saw most of your Dreamforce and I hope you've all had in amazing time. I'm thrilled to share that our Q3 results were outstanding. Revenue rose to $4.5 billion, up 34% in constant currency.

We ended the quarter with more than $25.9 billion in total remaining performance obligation, up 22% versus last year. As we announced a couple of weeks ago, we've raised our full-year fiscal year revenue guidance to $17 billion, at the high end of the range. That represents 28% growth for the year. We also initiated fiscal year '21 revenue guidance of $20.9 billion, at the high end of the range or approximately 23% growth for the year.

What's more significant an extremely exciting to me is that we are also intending to double the company by fiscal year '24 with a revenue target of $34 billion to $35 billion, making us the fastest enterprise software company to reach that milestone. It's really incredible and it's really exciting for all of our Ohana. And as we continue to deliver a record revenue year-in and year-out, we continue to -- we committed, we are committed to balancing this growth with incremental operating margin. This growth is driven by the success of our incredible customers. Companies are coming to Salesforce for transformation because every digital transformation starts and ends with the customer. That's why for the sixth year in a row, Salesforce is the number one CRM provider by market share according to the latest IDC worldwide semiannual software tracker. We're the leading trusted solution in sales, service marketing and model driven application platforms and with MuleSoft and Tableau, we have the leading solutions in data integration and now analytics, two extremely valuable components of every digital transformation and two very valuable components at every one of our customers strategic information technology architecture. Every company needs an intelligent 360 degree view of their customer and that's the power of Customer 360, our vision for bringing companies and their customers together.

You saw this at Dreamforce through companies like State Farm and MG and Louis Vuitton. Now they can personalize every customer experience. They can predict customer behavior and anticipate their needs, they can build modern mobile apps fast on any device. The magic in Customer 360 is now Customer 360 Truth which we unveiled at Dreamforce. It connects all the data from across sales, service, marketing, commerce, our entire Customer 360 to build an integrated, single source of truth. We're giving companies a complete view of every customer, making it possible to deliver a highly personalized, highly intelligent and highly connected experiences across every customer touchpoint and it's built right into the Salesforce platform.

This is what our customers have been asking for, and we're making it available to every one of them. No other company could do this. And by bringing all of this data together at Salesforce, we can apply our powerful analytics solutions, Tableau, Einstein, Datorama and others that allow anyone inside [Phonetic] of company to see and understand their data to make smarter decisions. We know this data is not just in Salesforce. We know our customers have many platforms. That's why we're open and why we work with all of our strategic partners, IBM, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, HP, Dell and many others because it's critical for us to work with these strategic partners to deliver a working incredible solution for our customers.

That's what our customers want. These partnerships continue to deliver incredible innovation and success. We're doing all of this at tremendous scale. Just look at how Customer 360 fueled our customers' growth during Cyber Week. Commerce Cloud processed more than 30 million [Phonetic] orders, up 27% year-over-year, amazing. It also powered more than 614 million retail site visits, up 17% year-over-year, also incredible. Digital sales on Commerce Cloud were up 13%, Marketing Cloud delivered more than 24 billion emails during Cyber Week, up 18% and Service Clouds processed more than 428 million agent interactions during this critical time for our customers.

We also saw a 9% of digital orders during Cyber Week driven by our Einstein product recommendations, that is incredible to see the velocity of Einstein. And with the new Einstein Voice skills any company can build their custom voice powered Salesforce apps, giving employee a personalized CRM guide. At Dreamforce we showed you an Einstein speaker demonstrating how Einstein can work on any smart speaker, and now you can ask your speaker, hey Einstein what's my forecast and Einstein will tell you whether or not you're going to make your numbers for the quarter.

At the heart of the Customer 360 is our incredible community of Trailblazers. We now have 1.8 million learners changing their careers and lives on Trailhead, an free online learning platform. That's because Salesforce ecosystem will contribute 4.2 million jobs and $1.2 trillion in new business revenues worldwide from 2019 through 2024. We continue to invest in Trailhead to enable more people to participate in the digital economy. Before handing off to Keith, I want to take a moment and remember our levied friend and Board member Bernard Tyson. We dedicated Dreamforce to Bernard's memory. Bernard did so much for others, and for the world. He was one of the greatest CEOs, but he was a very close friend of mine and it's very sad to see him leave us. We have incredible gratitude for Bernard's incredible contributions to the Salesforce Board as well as to the World Economic Forum to the healthcare industry and the Kaiser, we will miss him dearly.

Now over to Keith.

Keith Block -- Co-Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Marc. Hello everybody, I want to echo Marc's comments on Bernard. He was an incredible CEO, a great community leader and as Marc said a close friend of many of us at Salesforce. So we are all going to miss him and our hearts certainly go out to his family. Now as you just heard from Marc, we had another great quarter and really an amazing Dreamforce last month and it was really just a few short weeks ago. You saw that we continue to innovate, harnessing the power of cloud and social and mobile and AI and voice and other amazing technologies to fuel customer growth and success.

During the quarter, in a Dreamforce, Mark and I met with hundreds of CEOs and they clearly understand that the speed of innovation is increasing and that digital transformation is absolutely an imperative. All companies want to become more customer-centric, they want to deliver experiences that exceed expectations and that's why more and more companies across every industry and geography are making major sustained in Salesforce, but they're turning to Salesforce for more than just our technology. They are also coming to us as their trusted advisor. And together, we are absolutely reorienting their businesses around the customer. We're working with them on all three pillars of digital transformation, technology, business model and culture. And we're helping them break down silos, liberate their data and remove legacy obstacles. These three pillars are absolutely essential to achieving a 360 degeree view of each customer -- every customer.

And that is the holy grail of digital transformation. And as you saw this quarter, we continue to build and expand relationships with leading brands across industries and geographies. We expanded with Nationwide. Now historically most touchpoints with Nationwide customers and wealth managers happened on the phone. Now, they're expanding with Salesforce to take advantage of the digital channels to provide a more consistent and personalized experience for customers.

CarMax, the largest dealer of pre-owned vehicles in the United States expanded with us in the quarter as well. With Salesforce, reps will have a 360 degree view of the customer whether they are shopping online or in dealerships and they ensure a seamless buying experience. Xcel Energy, now Xcel powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States. They expanded their use of Salesforce to deliver a unified experience for customers across all channels. And then there's Corteva, a global agriculture company focused on seed and crop production. They also expanded with us in the quarter to continue to modernize its business and better serve the farming community. As we discussed during our Analyst Day at Dreamforce, the international expansion is one of our key growth levers and we continue to make investments across the world and see great results. In Q3, we grew 33% in the Americas, 28% in APAC and 42% in EMEA, all in constant currency. And that of course is with our recent acquisition of Tableau benefiting year-over-year growth in the Americas and EMEA.

In EMEA, we expanded with ENGIE, a global provider of low carbon energy and services headquartered in France to deliver a 360 degree view of customers' energy consumption, so they can provide a personalized set of recommendations and define new solutions to reduce carbon footprints. Siemens, one of the world's great brands, one of the largest industrial manufacturing companies in Europe also expanded with Salesforce in the quarter. And we've been a strategic partner to Siemens as the 170-year old company addresses the digital revolution transformation in its industry. We also expanded with British Airways and foodservices company Sodexo and in APAC there was ANZ Bank, fundings and super retail group, they also chose Salesforce in the quarter and we had wins with life solutions company Panasonic Corporation and AEON in Japan. And finally in Latin America, we had a win with Sura at Colombia, a leading insurance company.

Speaking of the language of our customer, that continues to propel our industry momentum and our success and our customer success. In the quarter, we introduced two new industry clouds, very proud of that innovation, manufacturing cloud and the consumer goods cloud. We also rolled out new insurance capabilities for our financial services cloud, one of our most successful clouds. We also had a number of strategic wins around the industries in Q3. Ameriprise Financial, which manages more than $875 billion worth of assets, they expanded with FSC, Financial Services Cloud. We also formed a new relationship with Farm Credit Services of America, which also chose Financial Services Cloud. In healthcare, Children's Health, one of the largest pediatric providers in the nation chose Salesforce including Health Cloud to help them reach more patients and provide even better care experiences. We continue to see significant opportunity in the public sector. In fact, two of our largest customers are US government agencies. In the quarter, we expanded our relationship with the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, enabling the agency to provide the highest level of service to 20 million veterans through a variety of programs. And this isn't just the business opportunity, it's a moral obligation to better serve those who have served us. At Dreamforce, we heard incredible and powerful and inspirational stories from our veterans and these are people who are transitioning from serving their nation to new careers in the Salesforce ecosystem. I truly believe that all of us should be focusing on hiring veterans. We also expanded our relationship with the State of Colorado, which is implementing MuleSoft to integrate seven health and human services agencies to give country -- excuse me, county workers a single view into key aspects of all these agencies to better engage and serve citizens. Our partners, they continue to help drive our growth as well. We have 20% more partner certified individuals year-over-year, our ISP and consulting partners have contributed more than 5,000 listings to the app exchange and that is with a 20% increase year-over-year in customer installs.

Turning to integration. MuleSoft has been an incredibly successful acquisition, allowing our customers to unlock and unify data across their enterprises. It's strategic to every conversation we've been having and adoption continues to accelerate. I see a very similar opportunity with Tableau. I spent some time with Adam, who is excellent and his management team is excellent and their entire team at the Tableau Conference in Dreamforce last month, and I will tell you, I could see the tremendous impact Tableau is having on customers like Nissan and Morgan Stanley and Home Depot and many, many others. We are just beginning this integration process, but we have clear synergies from a distribution, product development and cultural standpoint and our customers are very, very excited and so are we.

So in closing, I want to thank our customers, our partners, our employees for their trust and continued support. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Marc.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Well, thanks, Keith. We delivered another great quarter in Q3 with strong topline revenue growth on both the reported and organic basis as well as strong operating cash flow growth. Here are a few highlights. Total revenue grew 33% in dollars and 34% in constant currency. Total revenue grew 21% in dollars and 22% in constant currency, excluding acquired revenue from Tableau and Salesforce.org. CRPO grew 28% in dollars and 28% in constant currency. CRPO grew 22% in dollars and 22% in constant currency excluding the impact of acquired CRPO from Tableau and Salesforce.org.

Let me take you through some of the details in the quarter, starting with revenue. Total revenue for the third quarter was $4.513 billion, including approximately $327 million from Tableau and $80 million from Salesforce.org. Just as we saw in Q1 and Q2, we continue to experience FX headwinds in revenue and in the third quarter of approximately $29 million year-over-year and approximately $19 million sequentially. Looking at the drivers of growth by cloud. We continue to see strong subscription and support revenue growth with year-over-year growth for Sales Cloud at 15%, Service Cloud growth of 24%, Marketing and Commerce Cloud growth of 32% and Platform and Other at 73%. As a reminder, our acquisition of Tableau added approximately $308 million to Platform and Other while MuleSoft grew 77% year-over-year, contributing approximately $185 million to Platform and Other.

Lower attrition continued to support our growth in the third quarter with dollar attrition down modestly year-over-year remaining below 10% and continuing the downward trend we have seen in the last several quarters. Turning to operating margins, Q3 non-GAAP operating margin was 19.4%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Our Q3 non-GAAP operating margin reflects the timing of Dreamforce in Q3 last year versus Q4 this year as well as the variations in the timing of sales and marketing and other investments in the quarter. Q3 GAAP loss per share was $0.12 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.75. In Q3, below the line mark-to-market adjustments benefited the GAAP loss per share and the non-GAAP diluted EPS by approximately $0.01. In addition, business performance in the quarter, including better than anticipated results from Tableau as well as better-than-expected shares outstanding, benefited GAAP loss per share, and non-GAAP diluted EPS by approximately $0.08.

Now turning to cash flow. Third quarter operating cash flow was $298 million, up 108% year-over-year. Operating cash flow in the quarter was driven by, one, the timing of collections due to a number of renewals which occurred earlier than planned, and number two, cash contributions from Tableau in terms of operating cash. On a trailing 12 month basis, we were pleased to deliver operating cash flow growth of approximately 30%. CapEx for the quarter was $170 million, leading to a free cash flow, which is defined as operating cash flow less CapEx of $128 million. On a trailing 12 month basis, we were pleased to deliver free cash flow growth of approximately 31%. And our remaining performance obligation ended the third quarter at approximately $25.9 billion, up 22% versus last year.

Current RPO was approximately $12.8 billion, up 28% year-over-year. On a constant currency, basis CRPO growth was up 20% year-over-year. Tableau and Salesforce.org contributed approximately $600 million to this amount.

Now turning to guidance. As we discussed at our Analyst Day on November 20, we're pleased to be raising our full-year FY '20 to $16.99 billion to $17 billion for a full-year revenue growth of approximately 28%.

Excluding topline revenue contributions from Tableau of approximately $650 million and Salesforce.org of approximately $220 million, we expect topline growth of approximately 21% year-over-year. This outlook reflects approximately $160 million in FX headwinds for the full year. Turning to our outlook for operating margins. We continue to expect non-GAAP operating margins to be approximately 16.6%, down roughly 50 basis points year-over-year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions this year, we continue to expect our FY '20 non-GAAP operating margin improvement year-over-year to be more than 150 basis points.

For EPS, we're updating our FY '20 GAAP diluted EPS to $0.44 to $0.45 and our non-GAAP diluted EPS to $2.89 to $2.90. For operating cash flow, we are pleased to be raising our FY '20 operating cash flow growth guidance to 22% to 23% year-over-year. For Q4, we expect revenue in the range of $4.743 billion to $4.753 billion or 32% growth year-over-year. This guidance assumes approximately $320 million from Tableau and approximately $80 million from Salesforce.org. We also expect Q4 GAAP loss per share of $0.04 to $0.03 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.54 to $0.55. We expect CRPO growth of approximately 21% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. This guidance assumes approximately 5 points of growth of recent acquisitions.

Before I close, I'd like to provide some additional insight into our guidance for FY '21. As you will have seen in our press release, we are also providing revenue guidance for Q1 of FY '21 of $4.800 billion to $4.835 billion, up 28% to 29% year-over-year. We are providing this one-time guidance for Q1 FY '21 given the newly acquired businesses, especially Tableau, which have more seasonal revenue profiles in the first quarter.

To wrap up , we delivered another quarter of strong topline organic and reported revenue growth with continued organic margin progression and strong cash flow growth. I'd like to thank our employees, customers, partners and shareholders for your continued support and to wish you a wonderful holiday season and a Happy New Year.

And with that, we'll open up the call for questions.

Your first question is from Brent Bracelin from Piper Jaffray.

Brent Bracelin -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Great and thank you for taking my question. I guess the first one here, you're coming out of hundreds of customer conversations at Dreamforce. I was hoping you could just maybe rank order the top two or three Salesforce products where the customer appetite seems to be the highest to invest next year? Any color you could provide us on where customers are most excited from a power [Phonetic] perspective will be very helpful. Thanks.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Sure. I'm happy to take that. And then I'd love to pass that on to Bret also. So number one, I would say that, for me, Dreamforce is an amazing process, it's not the event that is the most impactful for me, I'm sure that is for everybody else, it's the conference that's extremely impactful. For me, it's the process coming up to it. Before Dreamforce, I had the opportunity to get on the road with my team and we take the keynote out and we meet with hundreds of customers. And in my case, I personally have the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations, and in this case I had conversations with almost 100 customers directly about Salesforce, their experience, what they're using and technology, where they're going with their business over and over again. This is the most important thing I do every single year is this deep work. And I have many of my key executives with me.

What I was most focused on this year is, of course, being able to present these incredible strategic changes that we've made to our business, especially MuleSoft, especially Tableau, but also to be able to communicate what are our core strategy is in terms of Customer 360. And what I took away with it was that customers today view us at Salesforce as their trusted digital advisors and also look to us to help them have a clear vision of connecting with their customers. That's what Customer 360 is all about. It's really bifurcated. They're looking for a trusted advisor relationship and many times as Keith mentioned, at the CEO level, but it's also at other parts of the organization where there has been so much change in the industry , they are looking for companies that they can rely on it bet on.

On the second side, it was really Customer 360 that just was so amazing to me that customers are really implementing Customer 360, but every customer can start at a different place, sales, service, marketing. You probably noticed that one of the things that we focused on is the new Salesforce 360 Truth profile. This is the holy grail for me in computing. The single source of truth. When customers saw this, the comments were, I'll paraphrase what an large financial service company in New York said to me, this is for us the single most important thing in our company, we need a single source of truth of our customer information that all of these apps can come together in a powerful way and deliver that single source of truth, that is what customers were just amazed by. And I have to take my hat off to my engineering team because I didn't think it was really possible. To see it all come together, some of these products are organic, some of them are inorganic, but now that they are integrated and have a clear architecture and that they have the ability for the customer to have extreme value, that was incredible.

And then I have to add that, and I think Keith touched on this, I definitely agree, Tableau far exceeded my expectations from a customer reception. So many of our customers have Tableau. I could not believe it. And in many cases, because Tableau has been a much smaller company than we are, for example, they don't have a direct relationship with Tableau, they don't have an executive relationship, the number of Chief Executive Officers and CIOs who have directly come to me and my management team and ask us to go wall to wall with Tableau has far exceeded any expectation that we could have had. That combination of those three things, one, our trusted relationship with the customer, two, Customer 360 resolving in the truth profile and, three, Tableau as a huge catalyst for growth, that to me is what I tried to then get on stage and present in the keynote.

But I can tell you that after talking to these hundreds of customers, now both before Dreamforce and after, this is a highly differentiated position in the industry. No one else is working on this. Nobody has this vision. No one else is trying to help these customers solve this problem. We are in a very unique position with a highly stratified position of customers globally and by industry. So, that's really my takeaway. I hope I answered it for you. I mean, it's been a very powerful several weeks for me and it's also been an extremely emotional moment because I'm sure you know, the day before the keynote, you know I was at my, one of my very closest friends memorial. And then I came into that keynote, and I just felt all those customers there and I went, wow this is just incredible what was happening and I really tried to open myself up to really express what I had heard over those preceding few weeks that we are just in an unprecedented moment and Salesforce's ability to execute for our customers' needs.

And Bret, do you want to fill in the details. I'd love for you to talk about how you practice.

Bret Taylor -- President and Chief Product Officer

Yeah, I think, as Marc said, it's really transitioning from being about clouds to being around this Customer 360, the single source of truth. And it's really about not just selling a product to our customers but really helping them digitally transform their business around their customers and the single source of truth means that's easier than ever for our customers to go from being a sales customer to be in sales and service or being a service customer to be at service and commerce and marketing. And you're seeing this I think particularly in the Cyber Monday statistics, which we're really proud of. I also want to highlight that really our main differentiator which is Einstein, our AI capabilities are coming through stronger than ever. I heard that from every single customer that Mark and I talked to and Keith and I talked to on that road show before Dreamforce. Those 24 billion messages we sent over Cyber Week, those 32 million orders, they're all being personalized. As Marc mentioned, over 10% of those orders are being driven by Einstein recommendations. We're doing over 10 billion predictions per day to personalize every single one of those email engagement to the personnel to the person receiving them. And in the innovation that we highlighted in the keynote, really Einstein came through really strongly across this Customer 360 I think in a really differentiated way. With our Sales Cloud, we introduced Einstein call Coaching to help telesales teams through the power of Einstein automatically coach every sales representative to become like the best sales representative.

In marketing, we introduced interactive email. I think bringing in one of the most tried-and-true digital marketing mechanisms really into the next century with some amazing new capabilities. Even in our industries portfolio, that consumer goods cloud that Keith talked about really proud of that. Einstein Vision is a key part of that. It could enable every consumer goods company in the retail execution to use Einstein Vision to make sure their products are placed in the right place on the shelves with all the retail partners. So I really want to highlight, I think we have transition Einstein for being this vision to every customer adopting it, really been a key differentiated part of this Customer 360 vision.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Bret your narrative, I just have to ask you the same question that I got asked, which was before Dreamforce you were also on the road with me and you did even I think, I think you did even additional two or three major focus groups. So you've been in front of hundreds of customers as well. What was your biggest surprise talking to them rolling all of this technology and vision out and demonstration over the last month?

Bret Taylor -- President and Chief Product Officer

I think the biggest prize for me was just how much of this Customer 360 single source of truth resonated. In fact that phrase single source of truth came from our customers. They were describing their challenges and their digital transformation as breaking down the silos of their company. Their silos come in the form of technology, their data is siloed across a number of different systems, there are also organizational silos. So different department that previously operated with autonomy now need to come together to produce the single seamless customer experience. It's why I think our strategy is really focused on that singular vision. We want to bring all of that data together technically with the power of MuleSoft. We want to enable people to see and understand that data with Tableau and we wanted to enable people to personalize every aspect of their customers' experience with the Customer 360, we really feel like all these components are coming together to really match that appetite from our customers.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Well, Bret, I haven't seen you work harder than you have in the last month. So I want to thank you for everything that you're doing.

Operator

The next question is from Brent Thill from Jefferies.

Brent Thill -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Thanks Mr. Hawkins. The renewals you mentioned came in earlier than planned. Can you just talk to how [Indecipherable] that was and just the impact for that pull forward?

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, for sure. Thank you, Brent. And basically, what happened is when we have an early renewal from a customer that's a really good event as you can imagine. But they were ahead of plan and you can see that when they happen because our RPO, CRPO in Q3 was even higher. And so, as an effect, is kind of a time effect between Q3 and Q4 for CRPO but we really like what happened. It's a good customer sign when people come in there and they do early renewals. And so that had a bearing on that. But we're glad to see it. It shows up in our cash flow and it shows up in CRPO in one quarter and a little bit of timing between the two quarters. But, yeah, that's how it works out there, Brent. And thank you for the question.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Karl Keirstead from Deutsche Bank.

Karl Keirstead -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi, Mark, why don't I just pick up on that question a little bit more. So relative to the 22% organic CRPO performance you put up in 3Q which was terrific, the 16% to guide for 4Q feels a little bit light. So you just touched on perhaps one explanation. Is it possible to quantify how big that impact was? And if there are other factors may be driving your guidance for that 16% number maybe being a little extra careful given macro or maybe there was some contract duration changes? Thank you.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, sure. Let me just address a couple of things here, Karl, for sure. Glad to do it. I think the first thing I would say is the early renewals impacted the growth rate by let's say approximately a point or so and that type [Phonetic] measurement in terms of quantification, number one. Number two, I want to call out that this is the first time we've actually ever guided CRPO for Q4. It's kind of a new event for us. And we're doing it for the first time by adding in Tableau and so our business composition is also evolving. And so when we look at that and we looked at the fact that when you look at what actually happened in Q3 and the guide in Q4, it works out, it's just -- you can see kind of the timing [Indecipherable]. We feel like it's a good and reasonable guide. It's appropriately conservative given that this is the biggest quarter for both new business and renewals. We look forward to putting up the result and talking to you about the actual in Q4, but we think that's appropriate.

Operator

The next question is from Sarah Hindlian from Macquarie.

Sarah Hindlian -- Macquarie -- Analyst

Thank you. I have a question for Mark. Mark we've noticed over the past 18 months or so, maybe a little longer, a growing importance of customers first party data versus third-party data, maybe in the past you've been purchasing to augment gaps from platforms that are increasingly being regulated or commoditized. So we believe customers are putting their most valuable data into CRM and we'd like to know how you're going to help customers realize the value of their own first-party data?

Are we going to be able to track this with multi-cloud adoption or Customer 360 and just sort of a little bit of a follow-on with the data mosaic you've been building between MuleSoft, Einstein, Customer 360 and Tableau, do you feel you have the right data mosaic in place today to help customers realize that value?

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

All right. This is a great question and I'm going to address part of it, but I'm also going to have Bret is right here, address part of it and also Amy Weaver also speak to it, who is, our President and Chief Legal Officer. Because she's so involved with so many customer conversations, exactly like this. So you're right. Companies have more customer information than ever before. It's a critical part of their trusted relationship with their customers. Every company is building a one-on-one relationship with their consumer. It has moved from being anonymous to known. This is critical for them to then build a journey that then allows them to take those customers to understand their products or to buy those products or get their service from their products, upgrade those products. That could even include renewing the customer, retaining the customer or even getting the customer back. All of this is going to be driven much more effectively, much more efficiently and in a much more dynamic way by using a Customer 360 platform like Salesforce. This is why we built Customer 360 Truth. Because at that moment, those customers have to be able to rely on a single source of truth to be able to maximize their relationship with their customers where regardless of where the customer touch point is. This is a phenomenon that has occurred over the last I would say five years. And Salesforce is really the company that companies are coming to and saying, help us to provide that unique Customer 360. So Bret, give us your take on exactly where are we in terms of the move from third party to first-party data, how customers are implementing this platform, I didn't address the Tableau part of her question, I think that's important. And then I think we'll have Amy address the components around we've seen here in California of the California Privacy Act, the GDPR as well because these are all related to the importance of having authenticated and basically data that your customers authorized. Please go ahead Bret.

Bret Taylor -- President and Chief Product Officer

Yeah, I think it's a wonderful question, I really agree with the trend that you mentioned. I would say salesforce started as being a system of record for sales, but not every single aspect of CRM has been served equally to help handle this third-party customer data and with the Customer 360, we really feel like we can bring it to every aspect of this Customer 360, from sales to service to commerce to marketing. As an example with Customer 360 audiences, which we announced at Dreamforce, we're bringing a single source of truth to marketers as well. Those customer data platform that so many marketers are clamoring for, we really recognized that every one of our constituents and every department of every company needs a single source of truth to do their jobs. And we really feel like the power is unlocked when that known customer data is accessible across all those different departments. So you create a seamless experience instead of a fragmented experience and we feel like, what I'm hearing from our customers is that's really what differentiates Salesforce. We're not just doing this for one department. We're doing this for an entire company so you can have a single view of all of your known customer data. And I think one of the interesting things is by bringing this together, it's enabling our customers to navigate all of this amazingly complex regulatory landscape that Amy will speak to you about, but the first step to complying with the CPA with GDPR is really having a map of where customer data lives and we feel privileged to partner with our customers to help them navigate this landscape and we feel like one of the best ways to comply with the changing landscape of consumer privacy legislation is to be on the Salesforce Customer 360.

And we really think that's one of the value propositions of our platform and I'll pass it over to Amy to speak more about it.

Amy Weaver -- President, Legal & Corporate Affairs, General Counsel and Secretary

Great. Thanks, Bret. Thanks, Marc. I think it's a really interesting question. We're looking forward to all of this personalization because consumers expectations about privacy and how their data is years [Phonetic] is at an all-time high. But at the same time, consumers have high expectations about personalization. They don't want to the information that's not relevant to them and they want their experience with companies that they trust to be seamless. And I think key is that we really believe that the personalization in building and maintaining trust are not mutually exclusive, in fact they are same virtuous cycle. The customer success platform is a good example. It's designed with features to help our customers build trusted and personalized relationships with our customers and consumers. For example, with built-in robust features that help our customers determine how they want their data yield. And we really try to partner with our customers on their compliance journey as well.

Now, Marc briefly mentioned the CCPA, which is the California Consumer Privacy Act and hat's going into effect in January 1. That is really an important step forward in the US privacy landscape. But as I said before, we really believe that all Americans and not just those in California deserve strong privacy protections and that is why we are continuing to advocate for a comprehensive federal privacy law. Thank you.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. And to add to Amy, that's also why I called for a US national privacy law. We do not want to patchwork of like what we've seen in California, this personally involved. I think it's extremely important. What has happened in California. I. I have worked with the team to get that done, as did Amy, but we don't want to patchwork across the United States. We badly need a national privacy law. That's why it's great that we have GDPR, it gives us the ability to help our customers comply. So anyway. Thank you Amy for your leadership. I really appreciate it.

Operator

The next question is from Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley.

Keith Weiss -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Excellent. Thank you guys for taking the question. I want to touch a little bit on the European business. EMEA, up 42% was a really impressive result given the kind of macro uncertainty guys were closing the quarter in October, which had a lot of Brexit uncertainty. Is it just a better environment than we're thinking about over in Europe or is the sort of the priority from the CIO just over sort of overtaking [Phonetic] any uncertainty people have about that spending environment.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think that there is a couple of different ways that you have to look at it. Number one, is that for all customers, we really believe that digital transformation is the last thing they would stop investing in. I mean, I look at all your own companies, look at our companies, digital transformation is number one on everybody's list and everybody wants a trusted Digital Advisor. At the beginning and end of every digital transformation is the customer. So that's why we're especially well positioned and why you're seeing these strong results. On the macro side, I said this also at the Analyst Day which is we look strongly at the macro environment and you see what Angel Gurria said at the OECD that global growth is dropping from 4% to 3% this year. That's a 25% reduction year-over-year. Of course, that's going to impact different geographic environments differently. And for us, our job is to manage a full portfolio of countries across the world. We are in the major technology buying centers whether it is in the United States or in Asia or Japan. We have also implemented a new structure in Europe. We had our own Brexit if you will. You know that we have higher Jayne-Anne Gadhia to be the Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce UK and Ireland.

I believe that's a very critical change for us and we're continuing to invest aggressively in Europe and in the UK and Ireland through their own transition, and transformation, so that we can align with our customers because they all need to invest, to be able to take advantage of what's happening in the European environment. Let me answer, turn it over to Marc, who is going to have more detail.

Mark Hawkins -- President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Marc. And I agree with your comment that the digital transformation is mission one and people are asking more and more from us Marc, in terms of how we can help them, obviously as described by you and Bret. But the thing that I would say is I was really pleased to put up the 42% growth rate in aggregate. But even if you back out...

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

I mean, did that surprise you, when you look at these numbers and then some of them are just incredible?

Mark Hawkins -- President and Chief Financial Officer

That number, it was a really big number Marc. So I clicked in it and I wanted to share with people, even if you back out all the kind of low effect, it's up 31%. So that's the number that really hit me that we're heading strong across the different geos in the world, as you said in Asia-Pac and Americas and Europe with or without Tableau and then also the cloud. Our growth what I really like is to see the Sales Cloud growing at 15% [Phonetic] is material for me, it catches my eye that when our foundational cloud is growing at that level, I was glad to see that.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Incredible growth especially by cloud. I just went through all of the numbers, but let me ask you, what is your biggest surprise A, of the quarter, but B, forum Dreamforce, we've heard that question, a couple of times and I think you should have the ability to comment on that.

Mark Hawkins -- President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, I get the chance to spend a lot of time with customers, additional investors and I think the thing that I like, it's just the constant focus on digital transformation. They ask for us to do more, as probably the biggest thing that surprised me is that people when they see progress they want more progress and Bret I think your point on single source of truth and when you spoke a couple of times people pick up on that. And so I think the do more is a thing that really caught my attention. In terms of the quarter what I liked was the balance across clouds and across geos, the most. Thank you.

Operator

Your final question is from Kash Rangan from Bank of America.

Kash Rangan -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Congratulations yet again on a spectacular Dreamforce team. One for Benioff and one for Keith. Marc when you look at Customer 360, the industry has tried to do this, execute this concept going back to the days of Siebel 20 [Phonetic] years back or so. How do we think of 360? Does that allow Salesforce to participate in bigger opportunities to be executed faster or just allow you to just stay in the game, because it's something that customers sort of expect Salesforce to do? Proactive versus reactive is I guess the spectrum that I'm hoping for you to fill in.

And for Keith, congratulations on MuleSoft. I mean it's been accelerating in its growth under Salesforce. How would you apply this model to Tableau and what's the right way to think about how Tableau could end up being as successful or maybe even more successful of an acquisition as MuleSoft was? Thank you so much.

Keith Block -- Co-Chief Executive Officer

Marc, why don't you take the first part of that?

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Well I think you are 100% right which is that for Customer 360, we really entered a unique position with our customers. Our customers today, they are looking to us as their provider of that platform. That's really a critical and unique position. You mentioned Siebel, of course, there's been many companies who have been in the CRM market may be in service, maybe in sales, I don't think there's ever been a vendor, who has tried to execute this vision before and tie it all together with a single source of truth for their customers. And I'm going to ask Keith to take this next, but you mentioned MuleSoft, you mentioned Tableau, this is critical for our customers to move forward. We needed MuleSoft as the next step to be able to help us bring all of this together, Tableau is critical as our customers want to be able to go wall to wall to understand all of this data and that has really shifted our position with our customers and I would love for Keith to talk about his experience as well. Keith?

Keith Block -- Co-Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Marc. Kash, thanks for the question. I mean a couple of things, just some commentary on Marc's comment and of course, I'll try to address the other question. So in my entire career, the industry has been yearning for the 360 degree view of the customer. And as time has gone on, the companies have recognized the importance of this and the power of it. A few weeks back, I was with the CEO of one of the largest insurance companies in the world and we were having a conversation about how over time that company has grown up in silos and Bret alluded to this earlier, their organizational silos, process silos, business model silos, data silos and those companies grew up with a product out to the market view of the world instead of a customer in view of the world. And so, every company has to go through that huge digital transformation. And to be able to make that journey work, they have to embrace the platform, the notion, the promise of the 360 degree view of the customer. I mean that is an imperative.

So people have been talking about this. It hasn't become a reality. That's why we're excited about it because for the very first time in this industry, a company that's us at Salesforce, has been able to provide the technology to give the customers what they've been looking for for so long. So it's very, very exciting and when you think about how these companies grow up with data all over the place and all the inconsistencies and no single source of the truth, they just want the truth, like we all want the truth, our customers expect the truth, their customers expect the truth. So, it is a very, very powerful thing that we're able to provide them with. As it relates to Tableau, we're super excited about Tableau being part of the Salesforce family and again if you think about the evolution of where the technology is going, you think about the systems of record. Well, the systems of record are nothing without data. And the systems of engagement are nothing without data and the systems of intelligence are nothing about data and the power of visualization with analytics and intelligence is an incredibly unique opportunity. And we've run a playbook in all of our acquisitions, which has been very, very successful, certainly MuleSoft has been the most successful that we run so far where customers are looking for that holistic view, they're looking for a solution, they are not looking for piece parts. And if you can bring together the best of breed solutions in an integrated way, that is what customers want.

So, the playbook that we ran with Mule, we will run the exact same playbook I would echo both Mark and Bret's comments earlier, the enthusiasm for Tableau alone was great. I mean, it's a great, it was a great company, is a great company, great management team, great community. But when you combine that with all of the promise of the 360 degree view of the customer and being able to serve that up in an intelligent way and a visualized way, so we can process it, digest it, it's just a very compelling offering. So, and that's why the combination of Salesforce and Tableau we think will be very, very successful.

Marc Benioff -- Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, Keith. I just wanted to thank you so much for that. And I completely agree. And I think that you could see it really from the lines at Dreamforce around the Tableau bills [Phonetic] and by the Analytics Falls and other parts of Dreamforce, I know it surprised many of us and many of you to see the huge activity was not a surprise to me because of what was happening in the focus groups before Dreamforce.

While we wrap up the call now, I just want to thank all of you for coming to Dreamforce. Today is Giving Tuesday. We're coming into the holiday season. I want to especially thank all of our Ohana, thank all of you for your support. Thank you for everything that you do for us every single day. I also especially want to thank our .org at this time of the year who has run over 45,000 non-profit and higher education customers for free.

We've now done over 4.5 million hours of volunteerism into our local communities and given away more than $310 million in direct grants. So thank you to all of you. Thank you to our Ohana and we look forward to seeing you on the 19th in the New York City World Tour. Yeah, in New York.

Thank you very much.

