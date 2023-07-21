Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $228.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 6.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Salesforce.com as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, up 59.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.52 billion, up 10.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $34.63 billion, which would represent changes of +41.98% and +10.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Salesforce.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Salesforce.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.12, so we one might conclude that Salesforce.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

