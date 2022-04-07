Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $200.16, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 1.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Salesforce.com as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Salesforce.com is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.37 billion, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $31.63 billion, which would represent changes of -2.72% and +19.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Salesforce.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.19 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.38.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

