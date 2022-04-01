Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $212.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 3.7% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Salesforce.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, down 22.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.37 billion, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $31.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.72% and +19.39%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.21% higher. Salesforce.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Salesforce.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.12.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 2.73 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

