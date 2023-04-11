Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $188.89, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 9.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Salesforce.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce.com to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.17 billion, up 10.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $34.62 billion, which would represent changes of +35.69% and +10.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Salesforce.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.24.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

