Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $155.73, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 16.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 25.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.86 billion, up 29.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $20.83 billion, which would represent changes of +4.01% and +21.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.42% lower. CRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRM has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.76 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.

We can also see that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

