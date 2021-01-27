Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $224.78, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.68 billion, up 17.02% from the year-ago period.

CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $21.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.85% and +23.47%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CRM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.15.

We can also see that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

