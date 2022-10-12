Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $142.29, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 9.82% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Salesforce.com as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Salesforce.com is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.82 billion, up 13.99% from the year-ago period.

CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $30.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.26% and +16.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Salesforce.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Salesforce.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.69.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



