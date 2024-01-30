Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Salesforce.com (CRM) ending at $287.73, denoting a -0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 9.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Salesforce.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.26, signifying a 34.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.21 billion, reflecting a 9.87% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.20 per share and a revenue of $34.78 billion, indicating changes of +56.49% and +10.94%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Salesforce.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Salesforce.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.55, so one might conclude that Salesforce.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

