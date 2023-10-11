Salesforce.com (CRM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Salesforce.com (CRM) ending at $206.85, denoting a -0.01% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

The customer-management software developer's shares have seen a decrease of 6.67% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.06, marking a 47.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.71 billion, up 11.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $34.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.82% and +10.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. At present, Salesforce.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Salesforce.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

