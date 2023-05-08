Salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $197.90, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 2.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Salesforce.com as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce.com to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.17 billion, up 10.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $34.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.69% and +10.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Salesforce.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.85, so we one might conclude that Salesforce.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

