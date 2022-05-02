Salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $177.57, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 17.11% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Salesforce.com as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, down 22.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.37 billion, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $31.63 billion, which would represent changes of -2.72% and +19.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Salesforce.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Salesforce.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.84 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.65.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.