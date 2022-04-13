Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $195.72, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 0.68% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Salesforce.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce.com to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.37 billion, up 23.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $31.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.72% and +19.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Salesforce.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Salesforce.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.71.

We can also see that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

