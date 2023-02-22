Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $163.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 4.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Salesforce.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce.com to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.99 billion, up 9% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.6% higher. Salesforce.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Salesforce.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.31.

It is also worth noting that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

