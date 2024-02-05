Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $288.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 13.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.26, signifying a 34.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.21 billion, indicating a 9.87% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Salesforce.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Salesforce.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.2.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.4.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.