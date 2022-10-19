Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $153.67, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 2.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Salesforce.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Salesforce.com is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.81 billion, up 13.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $30.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.05% and +16.8%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. Salesforce.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.92, so we one might conclude that Salesforce.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



