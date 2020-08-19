Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $205.11, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 6.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.27% in that time.

CRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2020. On that day, CRM is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.90 billion, up 22.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $20.05 billion, which would represent changes of -0.67% and +17.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRM has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.76 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.61.

Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 3.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

