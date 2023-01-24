Salesforce.com (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $154.86, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 20.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Salesforce.com as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Salesforce.com is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.99 billion, up 9% from the year-ago period.

CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $30.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.14% and +16.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Salesforce.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.81, which means Salesforce.com is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.