Salesforce.com (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $206.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 7.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Salesforce.com as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 30, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, up 59.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.52 billion, up 10.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $34.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.98% and +10.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Salesforce.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.99, which means Salesforce.com is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.