Salesforce.com (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $195.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 7.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Salesforce.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 64.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.17 billion, up 10.24% from the year-ago period.

CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $34.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.69% and +10.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Salesforce.com is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Salesforce.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28, so we one might conclude that Salesforce.com is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

