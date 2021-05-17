Salesforce.com (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $215.06, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 6.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

CRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 27, 2021. On that day, CRM is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, up 20.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $25.7 billion, which would represent changes of -30.08% and +20.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CRM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.72.

Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 3.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

