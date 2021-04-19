Salesforce.com (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed the most recent trading day at $230.50, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 10.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CRM is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.88 billion, up 20.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $25.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.08% and +20.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, CRM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.75.

We can also see that CRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

