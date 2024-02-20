Salesforce.com (CRM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $286.39, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 3.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Salesforce.com will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.26, marking a 34.52% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.21 billion, indicating a 9.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Salesforce.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Salesforce.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Salesforce.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.47. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.21.

It's also important to note that CRM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

