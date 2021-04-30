Salesforce.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRM

In trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $229.91, changing hands as low as $229.64 per share. Salesforce.com Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRM's low point in its 52 week range is $155.08 per share, with $284.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $229.67. The CRM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

