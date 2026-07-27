Salesforce Won a $1.6 Billion Federal AI Contract on Friday. Here's What It Says About Agentforce Demand.

Key Points

The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Salesforce a three-year agreement with a $1.6 billion ceiling on Friday.

Agentforce annual recurring revenue reached $1.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter, up 205% year over year.

The contract's ceiling is a spending limit, not booked revenue -- everything beyond the first year is optional.

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On Friday, the Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) a contract with a ceiling of $1.6 billion -- a three-year Agentic Enterprise License Agreement built around the company's artificial intelligence (AI) agent products. Shares rose more than 4% on Friday following the announcement.

The dollar figure is what grabbed attention. But the more interesting part of the award is what it says about demand for Agentforce, the AI agent product at the center of Salesforce's growth story. After all, federal agencies aren't known for speculative technology purchases. A multiyear agreement of this size suggests AI agents are moving out of pilot projects and into real procurement budgets.

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Still, investors should understand what a $1.6 billion ceiling actually is. And what it isn't.

What the VA actually bought

The award covers Agentforce Public Sector and Agentforce Health, along with Slack, MuleSoft, Tableau, and the company's Data 360 platform, through Missionforce, its government cloud business. The VA operates 170 medical centers and over 1,100 outpatient clinics, serving more than 17 million veterans. Salesforce said the agency will use Agentforce for around-the-clock virtual contact center support, patient triage, benefits verification, and scheduling -- including a goal of cutting the time to schedule an appointment from an average of 28 days to minutes.

"Every minute a VA employee spends navigating disconnected systems is a minute not spent serving a Veteran," said Kendall Collins, CEO of Salesforce's Missionforce and government cloud business, in the company's press release about the award.

Now for the distinction that matters. The agreement is structured as one base year with two one-year renewal options. And $1.6 billion is the most the VA can spend across all three years, not what it has committed to spend. The award converts into revenue only as the agency actually orders services.

If the deployment goes well, the renewals likely follow. If it doesn't, the agency can walk away after the first year.

Even in the best case, the money arrives over three years. At the full ceiling, that averages out to a little over $500 million annually (about 1% of the roughly $46 billion in revenue Salesforce expects this fiscal year). To me, the signal is worth more than the dollars.

Agentforce is becoming a real business

That signal adds to a growing pile of evidence that Agentforce is scaling quickly.

In the fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 30, 2026), Agentforce annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $1.2 billion, up 205% year over year. Two quarters earlier, that figure had just crossed half a billion dollars. The business has more than doubled in six months -- and it's still climbing.

Combined with Data 360, Salesforce's AI and data products now carry nearly $3.4 billion in ARR, up more than 200% year over year, though about $1.1 billion of that arrived with the company's acquisition of Informatica. The broader business is moving in the right direction, too, with fiscal first-quarter revenue rising 13% year over year to $11.1 billion.

Sure, a few billion dollars of ARR is a sliver of the $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion in revenue Salesforce has guided for this fiscal year, which implies 11% growth. But it's the fastest-growing piece of the business, and management is counting on it. "We remain confident in delivering organic revenue acceleration in the second half of FY27," said Salesforce chief financial officer Robin Washington in the fiscal first-quarter earnings release.

A federal agency attaching a $1.6 billion ceiling to agentic software backs that confidence up. It isn't even the year's biggest example. In January, the U.S. Army awarded the company a $5.6 billion, 10-year ceiling agreement built around Missionforce, Salesforce's national security platform.

Meanwhile, the stock is priced as if little of this matters. Even after Friday's pop, shares closed at $163.66, down about 40% from their 52-week high. That's less than 12 times the midpoint of management's adjusted earnings-per-share guidance for this fiscal year -- a multiple more typical of a slow-growth value stock than of a company growing revenue at a double-digit clip with AI products compounding at triple-digit rates.

The VA deal won't move this year's numbers much. What it could move is the bear case: the idea that AI agents will eventually eat into businesses like Salesforce's instead of feeding them. It's hard to square that fear with one of the country's largest healthcare systems betting its call centers and scheduling on Agentforce.

I thought the stock looked attractive before Friday, and this award makes the case easier to believe. If the VA exercises its first renewal next year, the deal may start to look less like a headline and more like a template. At today's valuation, I don't think investors need that to happen to do well. But it wouldn't hurt.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.