Salesforce vs. Oracle: Which AI-Driven Cloud Stock Is a Better Buy?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Oracle Corporation ORCL are two of the biggest players in enterprise cloud software. Both companies are heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure as businesses continue shifting more operations to digital platforms.

While Salesforce dominates customer relationship management software, Oracle has become a major force in cloud databases and AI infrastructure. Both are benefiting from the growing demand for AI-powered enterprise solutions, but they are approaching the opportunity differently.

The key question for investors is simple: which company offers the better mix of growth, stability and valuation right now? A closer look at their businesses, financial trends and AI strategies provides the answer.

The Case for Salesforce Stock

Salesforce remains the clear leader in customer relationship management software, a position it has maintained for years, according to Gartner. But the company’s story today goes far beyond simply a customer relationship management software provider.

Salesforce is gradually transforming itself into a broader enterprise AI and data platform. Its acquisitions of Slack and Informatica show management’s intention to create an integrated ecosystem that combines communication, automation, analytics and AI. Smaller acquisitions like Doti AI and Spindle AI further highlight how aggressively Salesforce is trying to strengthen its AI capabilities.

AI has quickly become one of the company’s biggest growth drivers. Since launching Einstein GPT in 2023, Salesforce has been embedding generative AI tools across its platform to help businesses automate workflows, improve productivity and deliver better customer experiences.

Its newer AI products, especially Agentforce and Data Cloud, are gaining strong traction. Together, these offerings generated $2.9 billion in recurring revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, marking more than 200% year-over-year growth. Agentforce alone contributed $800 million in recurring revenues, up 169% from the prior-year quarter. Importantly, more than 60% of Agentforce deals came from existing customers, showing Salesforce’s strong ability to sell additional AI services to its massive installed base.

Financial performance also remains solid. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues increased 12% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings per share jumped 37%. Both figures comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, showing that Salesforce continues to execute well despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Salesforce, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Salesforce, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Salesforce, Inc. Quote

The Case for Oracle Stock

Oracle has also been delivering impressive growth, particularly in cloud infrastructure. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues rose 22% year over year to $17.2 billion, while non-GAAP EPS increased 21% to $1.79.

The biggest growth engine for Oracle is its cloud infrastructure business, which has become increasingly important as companies build AI applications and require massive computing power. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure revenues surged 84% year over year to $4.9 billion during the quarter, while cloud application revenues rose 13% to $4 billion.

Oracle Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Oracle’s multi-cloud strategy is another major strength. The company is positioning its database services to work seamlessly across multiple cloud providers, which is helping attract enterprise customers. In the third quarter, cloud database services revenues climbed 35% year over year, while multi-cloud database sales skyrocketed 531%. Oracle also added 10 new multi-cloud regions during the quarter, taking the total to 55 regions globally. Its AI infrastructure revenues surged 243% year over year, highlighting strong demand.

However, Oracle’s rapid expansion comes with growing financial pressure. The company reaffirmed plans to spend nearly $50 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 as it races to build AI infrastructure capacity fast enough to meet demand from enterprises and hyperscalers.

The spending surge is forcing Oracle to rely heavily on external financing. By the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company had already raised $30 billion through debt and preferred stock offerings. It also plans to raise additional capital through an equity program worth up to $20 billion.

The concern is that Oracle’s cash flow has turned deeply negative. Third-quarter fiscal 2026 free cash flow stood at negative $24.74 billion, while free cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was negative $43.8 billion. Although Oracle’s AI opportunity is massive, the company’s aggressive spending and rising leverage increase execution and financial risks.

Salesforce vs. Oracle: Growth Outlook

Both Salesforce and Oracle are positioned to benefit from rising enterprise AI spending, but Oracle currently appears to have stronger near-term revenue momentum because of surging AI infrastructure demand.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects Oracle’s fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS to grow 17.1% and 23.7%, respectively. For fiscal 2027, revenues are expected to jump another 32.4%, although EPS growth is projected at a more moderate 7.2%.

Salesforce’s projected growth is slower but arguably more stable. Fiscal 2027 estimates call for revenue growth of 10.9% and EPS growth of 5%. Fiscal 2028 revenues and EPS are expected to increase 9.3% and 11.7%, respectively.

While Oracle’s AI infrastructure business is currently growing faster, Salesforce may offer a more balanced growth profile supported by recurring software revenues, stronger margins and lower financial risk.

CRM vs. ORCL: Price Performance & Valuation Check

Over the past year, Salesforce shares have declined 39.6%, while Oracle stock has gained 20.9%, reflecting investor excitement around Oracle’s AI infrastructure opportunity.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite weaker stock performance, Salesforce now looks far more attractive from a valuation perspective. The stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 12.76, significantly below Oracle’s 24.2.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Salesforce Looks Like the Better Bet Right Now

Oracle clearly has stronger short-term growth momentum, particularly in AI infrastructure and cloud computing. The company is benefiting from explosive enterprise demand for AI workloads, and its multi-cloud strategy is gaining traction rapidly.

However, much of that optimism already appears reflected in Oracle’s valuation. More importantly, Oracle’s aggressive spending plans, rising debt levels and deeply negative free cash flow introduce meaningful financial risks that investors should not ignore.

Salesforce, on the other hand, offers a more balanced investment story. The company continues to grow steadily, expand its AI ecosystem and generate strong earnings growth without placing major stress on its balance sheet. Its growing success with Agentforce and Data Cloud also shows that Salesforce is becoming a serious AI platform player, not just a customer relationship management software company.

With a significantly cheaper valuation, healthier financial profile and expanding AI monetization opportunities, Salesforce appears to offer a better risk-reward setup than Oracle at current levels. For long-term investors looking for exposure to enterprise AI and cloud software, Salesforce seems like the stronger buy right now.

Currently, Salesforce has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making the stock a must-pick compared with Oracle, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.