Salesforce vs. CrowdStrike: Which Technology Growth Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Salesforce maintains its leadership in the customer relationship management market through its massive scale and the new Agentforce 360 Platform.

CrowdStrike is a high-growth cybersecurity leader that uses its Falcon platform to secure endpoints and cloud environments for global enterprises.

Which software giant deserves a spot in your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce ›

The software landscape is shifting toward automation and security as enterprises prioritize operational efficiency. Deciding between Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) requires weighing mature scale against aggressive high-growth potential in 2026.

Salesforce dominates customer relationship management (CRM) by unifying sales and marketing data into a single platform. CrowdStrike leads in cloud-based cybersecurity through its Falcon platform designed to stop breaches. While both are heavyweights in the software world, they offer different profiles for investors looking to balance stability with expansion.

The case for Salesforce

Salesforce sells cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer interactions through its comprehensive platform. Its new Agentforce 360 Platform unifies service, marketing, and commerce tools using autonomous agents. The company serves over 150,000 customers worldwide and recently acquired Fin, a customer agent platform, to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities.

In its 2026 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $41.5 billion, representing growth of 10% over the prior year. The company reported net income of $7.5 billion, which yielded a net margin of 18%. This upward trend in net margin shows a focus on bottom-line results as the business continues to scale.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.3x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, indicating the company uses a conservative amount of leverage. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached $14.4 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented 23% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike provides cloud-based protection for computers and data networks through its Falcon platform. It targets large enterprises and government organizations to secure endpoints, identity, and cloud workloads. The company recently formed a strategic partnership with Grant Thornton Advisors to standardize their managed security services on the Falcon platform.

In FY 2026, revenue reached $4.8 billion, which is a growth rate of 22% year-over-year. Despite this strong top-line performance, the company reported a net loss of $162.5 million. This resulted in a net margin of negative 3% as the firm continues to prioritize expansion.

Based on the January 2026 balance sheet, the current ratio is 1.8x. This metric compares current assets to current liabilities, suggesting the company has enough liquidity to cover its short-term debts. Free cash flow was $1.3 billion for the fiscal year. Note that stock-based compensation represented 68% of operating cash flow.

Risk profile comparison

Salesforce faces challenges with its shift to artificial intelligence, specifically regarding the reliability and accuracy of its AI outputs. If its systems produce biased or inaccurate data, it could face reputational damage or regulatory enforcement under the EU AI Act. Additionally, the company must manage the integration of acquisitions like Fin while defending against antitrust claims from Microsoft., a competitor in the CRM space.

CrowdStrike is still managing the fallout from a major technical incident in July of 2024, when it accidentally released a bug in its software, which led to ongoing lawsuits and government inquiries. The company also relies heavily on Amazon for the cloud infrastructure that runs its Falcon platform. Furthermore, the high level of insider stock sales by executives could impact how investors view the company's future sentiment.

Valuation comparison

Salesforce currently offers a significantly lower Forward P/E than CrowdStrike, while the latter carries a much higher P/S ratio, which measures price against sales.

Metric Salesforce CrowdStrike Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 12.1x 165.5x 33.8x P/S ratio 3.4x 43.1x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While both Salesforce and CrowdStrike offer leading software platforms for their respective industries, the latter is growing sales far faster than Salesforce. Moreover, cybersecurity is a necessary component for today’s digital society, which helps to secure CrowdStrike’s recurring revenue stream.

CrowdStrike recently performed a four-for-one stock split in a sign management is confident in the company’s future. These factors point to the cybersecurity giant as a good stock to invest in. However, its share price valuation is sky high, as illustrated by both its sales and forward earnings multiples.

Salesforce’s valuation is significantly lower than CrowdStrike’s because its stock was battered earlier in 2026. Wall Street was fearful artificial intelligence’s ability to automate customer service tasks would make Salesforce’s business obsolete. That doesn’t appear to be the case.

Salesforce’s revenue for its fiscal first quarter, ended April 30, rose 13% year over year to $11.1 billion, an acceleration of 2025’s 10% growth. Its new Agentforce AI offerings are showing traction among customers, an encouraging sign. If it can post strong fiscal Q2 results, its stock could begin to recover. With its valuation so low, now is a good time to pick up Salesforce stock, making it the better buy over CrowdStrike.

Should you buy stock in Salesforce right now?

Before you buy stock in Salesforce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Salesforce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,964!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,955!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.