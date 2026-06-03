Salesforce vs. Braze: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Salesforce delivers massive scale and steady profitability through its unified cloud platform for CRM and AI.

Braze offers rapid revenue growth and specialized expertise in real-time, cross-channel customer engagement.

Should you prioritize the stable cash flow of an industry giant or the rapid expansion of a specialized engagement platform?

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce ›

Investors often choose between established titans and high-growth disruptors when building a portfolio. We compare Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) to see which stock is a better buy today.

Salesforce is the cloud pioneer that consolidated enterprise sales and marketing into a unified digital platform. Braze focuses on real-time messaging and mobile engagement to help brands interact with customers instantly. Both companies compete for digital transformation budgets as businesses prioritize data-driven communication.

The case for Salesforce

Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management that helps businesses unify their sales and marketing data. As a major force among tech stocks, the company provides a unified platform for AI, commerce, and service. It currently employs over 71,000 people and serves a diverse global client base, with no single customer accounting for more than 10% of revenue.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $41.5 billion, representing growth of approximately 9.6% over the previous year. The company reported net income of close to $7.5 billion during this period. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 18.0% for the fiscal year.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 0.3x, while the current ratio is approximately 0.8x. Free cash flow for the fiscal year reached roughly $14.4 billion. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 23.4% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Braze

Braze operates a customer engagement platform designed to help brands process data and interact with users in real time. The company focuses on cross-channel messaging to build loyalty for more than 2,000 global brands. It has not disclosed any major customer concentrations in its recent filings, suggesting a broad distribution of revenue across its 2,528 clients.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $738.2 million, which represents growth of approximately 24.4% year over year. The company reported a net loss of close to $131.3 million for the same period. This reflects a net margin of roughly -17.8% as the business continues to prioritize expansion.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x, and the current ratio is nearly 1.4x. Free cash flow for the year was close to $61.9 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 201.2% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Salesforce faces significant cybersecurity risks and evolving data privacy regulations that could expose it to legal liability. Competition remains intense from established software giants like Microsoft and Alphabet, as well as specialized AI-native startups. Additionally, the company must successfully integrate complex acquisitions to realize expected financial benefits.

Braze competes with well-capitalized software providers such as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Iterable, which have greater name recognition. The platform relies on third-party infrastructure from providers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and any disruptions could harm financial results. Furthermore, strict privacy laws such as the GDPR require ongoing compliance efforts to avoid reputational damage.

Valuation comparison

Salesforce appears more attractively priced based on its Forward P/E, which compares its price to future earnings estimates, compared to the broader sector. Meanwhile, Braze offers a lower P/S ratio, which compares market value to annual sales.

Metric Salesforce Braze Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 14.3x 37.9x 43.1x P/S ratio 4.0x 3.7x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Salesforce and Braze are designed to help businesses manage customer relationships. But they appeal to different types of investors, depending on their risk profile and goals.

Salesforce has wider name recognition than Braze. Many large organizations rely on it for customer relationship management (CRM), and it’s relatively sticky, with high switching costs. Like many other tech companies, Salesforce has been investing in AI. That makes it more valuable for its customers and offers investors indirect exposure to AI growth trends. Shareholders have benefited from share repurchases and regular dividends. So, of the two, this is the choice for investors seeking growth and stability.

Braze offers a different opportunity. Like Salesforce, it is a CRM platform, but it also provides marketing automation. It is delivering impressive revenue growth and gaining market share despite the industry's competitiveness. This company may appeal more to the aggressive, higher-risk investor. It is still working toward consistent profitability. If it continues to grow, Braze could generate attractive returns for investors, but along the way, the stock may experience some volatility.

For my portfolio, which tends to be conservative, I’d choose Salesforce. It has a proven business model and has consistently performed over time. And with the addition of AI features, the company appears well positioned to keep growing.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Amazon, Braze, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.