Salesforce upgraded to Buy at Erste Group on earnings growth potential

As previously reported, Erste Group upgraded Salesforce (CRM) to Buy from Hold. Salesforce is in a position to continuously increase its revenue and operating margin given its leading position in the areas of customer service, marketing automation and, in particular, data analysis using AI, the analyst tells investors. Earnings per share will increase at double-digit percentage rates in FY25 and FY26, but the stock is valued moderately lower than the sector average, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.