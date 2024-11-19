News & Insights

Salesforce upgraded to Buy at Erste Group on earnings growth potential

November 19, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

As previously reported, Erste Group upgraded Salesforce (CRM) to Buy from Hold. Salesforce is in a position to continuously increase its revenue and operating margin given its leading position in the areas of customer service, marketing automation and, in particular, data analysis using AI, the analyst tells investors. Earnings per share will increase at double-digit percentage rates in FY25 and FY26, but the stock is valued moderately lower than the sector average, the analyst added.

