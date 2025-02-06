Salesforce Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,176,750, and 16 are calls, amounting to $916,928.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $370.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $3.75 $0.75 $1.96 $280.00 $421.4K 37 2.1K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $83.7 $82.0 $82.0 $320.00 $205.0K 84 25 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $18.55 $13.55 $16.24 $350.00 $146.1K 1.4K 0 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.65 $22.45 $22.45 $330.00 $112.2K 2.9K 81 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $42.6 $39.4 $41.96 $370.00 $83.9K 9 0

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Salesforce With a volume of 3,033,582, the price of CRM is down -4.42% at $332.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $400.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

