Salesforce Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $349,991 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $805,781.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $310.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.7 $6.5 $6.5 $300.00 $305.3K 3.7K 2.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $300.00 $297.9K 3.7K 1.0K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.9 $13.55 $13.73 $260.00 $70.2K 1.5K 24 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $19.8 $19.0 $19.0 $275.00 $57.0K 1.5K 36 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.46 $1.41 $1.46 $300.00 $52.4K 2.0K 931

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Salesforce Trading volume stands at 1,571,733, with CRM's price up by 0.92%, positioned at $293.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $316.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

