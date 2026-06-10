Salesforce Trades Near 52-Week Low: Time to Hold the Stock or Exit?

Salesforce Inc. CRM has been under heavy pressure in recent months and is now trading close to its 52-week low. As of June 9, the stock closed at $175.35, only 7.2% above its 52-week low of $163.52. The stock has lost a staggering 33.8% year to date (YTD), making it one of the weakest performers in the software space. The decline looks even more significant when compared with the broader Zacks Internet – Software industry, which has fallen 11.4% over the same period. However, investors should note that this weakness is not unique to Salesforce.

Several major software companies, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT, SAP SE SAP and ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, have also faced sharp pullbacks. Shares of Microsoft, SAP and ServiceNow have declined 16.6%, 26.3% and 30.2%, respectively, this year so far. This suggests that investors are not targeting Salesforce alone. Instead, the entire software industry is going through a valuation reset as markets reassess growth prospects in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and economic uncertainty.

Salesforce YTD Price Return Performance



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A major concern driving this cautious sentiment is the rapid rise of AI, particularly agentic AI. These advanced systems can perform tasks with limited human involvement, raising questions about the future of the traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. Investors worry that if companies need fewer employees to complete business processes, demand for user-based software subscriptions could eventually weaken.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions remain a concern. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has increased uncertainty around global economic growth, while higher energy prices continue to fuel inflation worries.

Salesforce is not immune to these challenges. Because the company depends heavily on enterprise customers, any slowdown in corporate technology spending could affect new customer wins and expansion opportunities. When businesses become cautious, large software investments are often among the first expenses to be delayed.

Still, it may be premature to conclude that Salesforce’s best days are behind it. The stock has been hurt by negative sentiment, but the underlying business remains far stronger than the share price performance suggests.

Enterprise Software: A Key Catalyst for CRM’s Growth

Salesforce continues to hold the leading position in the global customer relationship management market, according to Gartner. However, the company is no longer just a CRM provider. Rather, it is steadily transforming itself into a broader enterprise software platform.

Management is building an ecosystem centered on AI, data management and workplace collaboration. Large acquisitions such as Slack and Informatica reflect this long-term vision, while smaller AI-focused purchases like Doti AI and Spindle AI demonstrate Salesforce’s determination to strengthen its AI capabilities quickly.

The biggest proof that this strategy is gaining traction is the Agentforce platform. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Agentforce’s annual recurring revenues (ARR) surged 205% year over year to $1.2 billion. This rapid growth indicates that Salesforce is successfully converting AI innovation into meaningful revenues.

The momentum extends beyond Agentforce. Combined AI and data ARR, including Agentforce, Data 360 and Informatica Cloud, reached $3.4 billion in the first quarter, up 200% from the year-ago period. Half of Agentforce and Data 360 bookings came from existing customers who expanded their spending, demonstrating strong cross-selling opportunities.

This shows Salesforce is successfully monetizing its installed base, a key strength that many competitors struggle to replicate. Instead of chasing new clients aggressively, it is deepening relationships with current ones, which is often more profitable and sustainable.

CRM’s Recent Results Suggest Reviving Sales Growth

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Salesforce has been slowing revenue growth. After years of strong expansion, growth had cooled to high-single-digit levels, raising the question of whether the company was entering a mature, slower-growth phase.

Recent results, however, suggest that growth may be improving again.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, revenues increased 13.3% year over year. While not spectacular by historical standards, the result marks a noticeable improvement and suggests demand remains healthy despite broader economic concerns.

Management also provided encouraging guidance. Salesforce expects revenue growth of 10-11% in the second quarter and approximately 11% for fiscal 2027. These growth rates may not excite investors looking for hypergrowth, but for a company of Salesforce’s size, they remain solid and indicate that business momentum is far from disappearing.

Analyst projections largely support this outlook, with the Zacks Consensus Estimates pointing to similar low-double-digit revenue growth rates for both the upcoming quarter and the full fiscal year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Salesforce’s Valuation Remains Reasonable

Following the sharp decline in its share price, the stock now trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.00. This is substantially below the industry average of 26.61.

Salesforce Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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The valuation gap becomes even more noticeable when compared with major peers, including ServiceNow, Microsoft and SAP. ServiceNow, Microsoft and SAP currently trade at forward P/E multiples of 23.66, 21.04 and 19.87, respectively.

Conclusion: Hold Salesforce Stock for Now

Salesforce is operating in a challenging environment. Concerns surrounding AI disruption, economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks are legitimate and deserve close attention.

However, the market appears to be focusing more on potential risks than on the company's strengths. Salesforce remains the leader in customer relationship management software, continues to build a compelling AI ecosystem and is showing signs of renewed revenue acceleration. At the same time, the stock trades at a valuation well below both the industry average and key competitors.

While near-term volatility may persist, the company’s fundamentals do not appear broken. For long-term investors, the recent weakness looks more like a reason to stay invested than a signal to exit.

Salesforce carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.