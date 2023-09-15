Salesforce To Reportedly Hire 3300 People After The Layoffs In January

(RTTNews) - Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is set to hire 3,300 people across its various departments following a 10 percent job cut in January, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday. The report cited an interview with CEO Marc Benioff.

According to Benioff, the new hiring will take place among the sales, engineering and data cloud departments. He noted that many of the hires will be boomerang employees.

Boomerangs are employees who left Salesforce in the past and decided to come back and continue to blaze trails within the company, according to the company website.

Earlier in January, Salesforce announced a restructuring plan, including 10 percent job cuts, to reduce operating costs and improve operating margins by select real estate exits and office space reductions within certain markets.

