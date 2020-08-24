Companies
Salesforce to replace Exxon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index next week

Nivedita Balu
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N, Amgen Inc AMGN.O and Honeywell International Inc HON.N will become a part of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index .DJIA on Aug. 31, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

The three companies will replace Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N.

The changes follow Apple Inc's AAPL.O decision to split its stock, which would reduce the index's weight in the global industry classification standard information technology sector, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

