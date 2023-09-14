Salesforce to hire 3,300 people after layoffs earlier this year- Bloomberg News

Adds details from Bloomberg report in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 5-7

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc CRM.N is hiring 3,300 people across various departments after cutting 10% jobs in January this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing CEO Marc Benioff.

"Our job is to grow the company and to continue to achieve great margins," Benioff told Bloomberg in an interview. "We know we have to hire thousands of people."

The new hires will be split among sales, engineering and those working on Saleforce's data cloud product, Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham told Bloomberg.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Salesforce in January said it plans to cut jobs by 10% and close some offices, after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce amid an economic slowdown.

The enterprise software maker has tried to navigate a downturn in tech spending by rolling out a suite of artificial intelligence features and raising prices for the first time in seven years.

Earlier this month, it launched a generative AI tool, called Einstein Copilot, that would be available across its suite of apps from instant messaging service Slack to data visualization tool Tableau and can be tailored by its clients to meet their needs.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.