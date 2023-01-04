Salesforce to cut staff by 10%, close some offices

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N said on Wednesday it would slash about 10% of its workforce and close some offices as a part of its restructuring plan.

The company expects to incur about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

