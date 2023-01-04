US Markets
Salesforce to cut staff by 10%, close some offices

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 04, 2023 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N said on Wednesday it would slash about 10% of its workforce and close some offices as a part of its restructuring plan.

The company expects to incur about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges, of which about $800 million to $1 billion will be recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

