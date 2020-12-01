US Markets
Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 bln deal

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N said on Tuesday it would buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N in a $27.7 billion cash-and-stock deal, as the cloud-computing pioneer ramps up its remote work offerings and takes on larger rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share.

Slack shares fell 3.4% to $42.43 in extended trading, while Salesforce's stock declined nearly 3%.

The bid comes as Slack struggles to fully capitalize on the switch to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of fierce competition from Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O Teams and other workplace apps.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce's fiscal year 2022.

