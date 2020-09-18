US Markets
CRM

Salesforce to add 12,000 jobs by next year

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Salesforce.com Inc will create 12,000 jobs over the next year, including 4,000 positions in the coming six months, Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said in a tweet on Friday.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak that has forced people to stay and work from home, the company's online business software that supports remote work and e-commerce has seen significant demand.

The software maker, which recently joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, currently employs nearly 54,000 workers globally.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the hiring. (https://bit.ly/3hHhTiU)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

