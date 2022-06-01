Salesforce Stock Jumps on Profit Forecast; Get Exposure With This ETF

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) rose 8% in extended trading on Tuesday after the enterprise software maker reported results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 ended April 30 that surpassed analysts’ expectations and lifted its full-year earnings guidance.

Salesforce stock remained the top gainer on Wednesday morning, as it was up over 14% less than an hour after markets opened.

Salesforce’s revenue rose 24% year-over-year in the quarter that ended April 30, according to a statement from the company. Net income fell 94% to $28 million. The company saw lower gains on investments in the quarter, and sales and marketing expenses mounted.

Salesforce said that revenue from its Service Cloud for handling customer service inquiries generated $1.76 billion in revenue, up almost 17%. Revenue from the core Sales Cloud product for managing business opportunities contributed $1.63 billion, up about 18%, CNBC reported.

The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an ideal offering for investors who want equal exposure to equities included in the S&P 500 Information Technology Index, which includes Salesforce.

The S&P 500 Information Technology Index includes the following industries: internet equipment, computers and peripherals, electronic equipment, office electronics and instruments, semiconductor equipment and products, diversified telecommunication services, and wireless telecommunication services.

RYT is different from other ETFs that track the same index because it employs a unique equal-weighted strategy, meaning that component companies receive approximately equal allocations. That results in exposure that is considerably more balanced than other alternatives, and a methodology that some investors believe will add value over the long haul, according to VettaFi.

The fund charges a 40 basis point expense ratio and has $2.5 billion in assets under management.

In addition to Salesforce, the fund comprises 76 other holdings, including Analog Devices (ADI), Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), and Visa Inc. (V), according to VettaFi.

