Is Salesforce Stock a Buy After Investment Company Hamilton Point Initiated a Position Worth $7.9 Million?

Key Points

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors added 33,390 shares in Salesforce, an estimated $7.93 million trade based on average pricing for Q3 2025.

Post-trade, Hamilton Point's stake totaled 33,390 shares valued at $7.93 million as of September 30, 2025.

The new position places Salesforce outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC reported a new stake in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) in its quarterly Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2025 (SEC filing). The fund purchased 33,390 shares during Q3 2025, with the stake valued at $7.93 million at the end of the quarter. Salesforce was not held in the previous filing period.

What else to know

This new position represents 1.24% of Hamilton Point’s $640.67 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Hamilton Point’s top holdings as of September 30, 2025 were:

BRK-A: $52.04 million (8.1% of AUM)

BNDX: $41.02 million (6.4% of AUM)

MSFT: $27.51 million (4.29% of AUM)

AAPL: $25.46 million (3.97% of AUM)

EME: $25.11 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of October 20, 2025, Salesforce shares were priced at $254.28, down 12.71% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 27.76 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $39.50 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.66 billion Dividend Yield 0.65% Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $254.28

Company Snapshot

Salesforce, Inc. is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software, delivering scalable cloud solutions that enable organizations to connect with customers across multiple channels. Its strategic focus on integrated platforms and data-driven tools positions the company as a key partner for digital transformation initiatives. With a broad product portfolio, Salesforce delivers customer relationship management technology worldwide.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based software products including its Customer 360 platform, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Tableau, MuleSoft, and Slack.

It serves a global customer base spanning sectors such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and more. Salesforce delivers its services through direct sales, consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners worldwide.

Foolish take

It's worthy of attention when an investment firm decides to initiate a position in a stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors' new stake in Salesforce suggests a bullish outlook towards the company.

With Salesforce shares down this year, Hamilton Point may have thought the stock holds good upside potential. After all, Salesforce's forward price-to-earnings ratio is at a reasonable 19 compared to over 30 at the start of 2025.

In addition, Salesforce bumped up its 2026 fiscal year guidance in September, projecting revenue of approximately $41 billion, representing 8.5% to 9% year-over-year growth. The company originally forecasted a 7% to 8% increase.

The elevated guidance could have also contributed to Hamilton Point's buy, since it demonstrates Salesforce is doing better than it previously expected. The company's fiscal Q2, ended July 31, was excellent with sales rising 10% year over year to $10.2 billion.

Headwinds for Salesforce include increased competition from the likes of Microsoft, but the company still retains the leading market share in the CRM space. Its ongoing revenue growth and reasonable share price valuation suggest now is a good time to pick up the stock.

Glossary

Form 13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their holdings of U.S. publicly traded securities.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Position: The quantity of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution.

Top holdings: The largest investments held within a fund or portfolio, often by market value.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Software or strategies used by companies to manage interactions with current and potential customers.

Cloud-based software: Applications and services delivered over the internet rather than installed locally on computers.

Digital transformation: The integration of digital technology into all areas of a business to improve operations and value delivery.

Quarterly report: A financial statement issued every three months showing a company's performance and financial position.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Underperforming the S&P 500: Achieving a lower return than the S&P 500 index over a given period.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, EMCOR Group, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.