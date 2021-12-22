Salesforce Stock: Highly Attractive after Recent Decline

Customer relationship management software company Salesforce (CRM) stock recently found itself in a bear market (20% peak-to-trough decline) following the release of a spectacular earnings result that revealed a cautious earnings forecast for the next quarter.

Broader weakness in high-multiple tech stocks also weighed on CRM stock in its latest decline. Still, Salesforce is not like most other high-multiple growth stocks. Although shares are pricy, it shares many attributes to the tech titans, most notably the FAANG stocks at the top of the S&P 500.

With co-CEO Marc Benioff welcoming Bret Taylor by his side, there's no telling what the new Salesforce is capable of. Indeed, two brilliant people at the helm are better than one. With Salesforce picking up negative momentum, I do think investors should give the firm the benefit of the doubt, even as the appetite for growth takes a turn.

Salesforce seems expensive, but versus its growth prospects and the caliber of its management, I think it justifies its multiple, even if rates were to rise considerably higher over the next two years. Salesforce has a lot of levers it can pull.

With focus shifting gradually towards increasing margins and pushing further into profitability, Salesforce probably shouldn't have gone down as much as some of the pricier growth companies with stocks commanding double-digit price-to-revenue multiples. For that reason, I remain incredibly bullish on Salesforce amid a bear market moment that I think will be short-lived. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Salesforce Could Be on the Cusp of a Big Profitability Push

Sales have been grinding to a slowdown of late, with top-line growth likely to gravitate towards the lower end of the 20% range moving forward. As revenues grind to a deceleration, Salesforce looks to be taking the next step towards its maturity as a tech titan.

The company's net income margins have been on a slight uptrend in recent quarters, a trend that could continue or even accelerate over coming years as the ongoing digital transformation continues.

Indeed, Salesforce is still very much a growth-driven story. Unlike many other quick growers in the tech space, though, Salesforce could have the ability to sustain solid growth and enviable margins.

Undoubtedly, the enterprise software space has been kind to the pocketbooks of its top players like Microsoft (MSFT). Amid Omicron, Salesforce can continue pushing forward, even as the rest of the market feels the impact.

It could take at least a decade for Salesforce to catch up to the likes of a Microsoft from an operating margins perspective. However, I do think that subtle improvement on margins and continued double-digit growth, with the odd upside surprise on quarterly earnings, can power CRM stock higher through 2022 and beyond.

Investors Brace for a Lackluster Fourth Quarter

Salesforce's third quarter was truly applaud-worthy, but investors were quick to forget about the strong points. Instead, investors braced for impact, with the likelihood of a fourth-quarter slowdown in the cards. Despite Salesforce's knack of surprising and delighting to the upside on earnings, investors are increasingly concerned about the potential for waning revenue growth.

With Omicron cases surging, though, the work-from-home (WFH) trend and digital transformation trend could receive another boost. It's hard to tell whether lockdowns loom, but with certain firms extending their return to work schedules, it seems like Salesforce could get a jolt to its step, as it looks to bring out the best in Slack.

Undoubtedly, investors were beginning to warm up to Salesforce's acquisition of Slack. Still, Benioff needs to show investors that he can create meaningful synergies once the platform is integrated with Salesforce's impressive slate of tools.

Yes, there's considerable integration risk, but Benioff has already shown his talents for spotting massive opportunities within the tech space.

Like Warren Buffett, the man likes betting on companies within his circle of competence where there is value to be had. Anytime either man acquires an entire company outright, investors should be more than willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, CRM stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 30 analyst ratings, 27 Buys and three Holds were assigned in the past three months.

The average Salesforce price target is $338.57, implying 34.9% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $275.00 per share to a high of $375.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Salesforce Stock

With the bar now set relatively low ahead of Q4, I think Salesforce stock is one of the better bargains in the beaten-up tech space today. Co-CEOs, margin expansion opportunities, and Slack's potential should entice investors to give Salesforce some slack.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette owned shares of Salesforce at the time of publication.

