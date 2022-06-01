Salesforce Still On Rally Mode

Markets
(RTTNews) - Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) shares are trading more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a rally since the company raised adjusted earnings outlook for the full year 2023.

The company said on Tuesday that it now expects fiscal adjusted earnings in a range of $4.74-$4.76 per share, while the earlier projection was for $4.62-$4.64 per share.

Currently, shares are at $183.84, up 14.73 percent from the previous close of $160.24 on a volume of 8,665,302.

