Markets
CRM

Salesforce, Slack asked to provide additional information by DOJ's antitrust unit

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Salesforce.com Inc and Slack Technologies Inc have received requests for additional information from the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice related to their $27.7 billion merger, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N and Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N have received requests for additional information from the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice related to their $27.7 billion merger, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.

The two companies were also asked to provide documentary material, the filings showed.

On Dec. 1, cloud computing company Salesforce.com agreed to buy the workplace messaging app as it bets on an extended run for remote working and sharpens its rivalry with Microsoft MSFT.O.

The deal is still expected to be completed during the fiscal quarter ending July 31.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM WORK MSFT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters