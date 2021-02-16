Salesforce, Slack asked to provide additional information by DOJ's antitrust unit

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N and Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N have received requests for additional information from the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice related to their $27.7 billion merger, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.

The two companies were also asked to provide documentary material, the filings showed.

On Dec. 1, cloud computing company Salesforce.com agreed to buy the workplace messaging app as it bets on an extended run for remote working and sharpens its rivalry with Microsoft MSFT.O.

The deal is still expected to be completed during the fiscal quarter ending July 31.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.