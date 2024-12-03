Salesforce sees Q4 EPS $2.57-$2.62, consensus $2.63

Says while quarter numbers are fantastic what is really exciting is what is hitting with the technology. Says on edge of revolutionary transformation. Says largest supplier of digital labor and its just the beginning. Says staring Q4 with strong momentum. Says incredibly excited about Agentforce. Says data cloud helps unlock AI. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

