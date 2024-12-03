Salesforce sees FY25 EPS $9.98-$10.03, consensus $10.11

Sees FY25 capital expenditures slightly below 2% of revenue. Sees FY25 operating cash flow up 24%-26%.
- CRM Earnings: Salesforce Rallies despite Mixed Results and Outlook
- Salesforce gains 3% to $343.02 after Q3 results and updated FY25 guidance
- Salesforce affirms FY25 Subscription & Support revenue growth view of 10% in CC
- Salesforce reports Q3 EPS $2.41, consensus $2.45
- Salesforce sees Q4 revenue $9.9B-$10.1B, consensus $10.05B
