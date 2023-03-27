Salesforce says Elliott will not nominate directors to board

March 27 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N said on Monday activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to not proceed with director nominations to the board of the cloud-based software provider, due to its strong earnings and 2024 transformation initiatives.

Elliott had nominated a slate of directors to Salesforce's board, Reuters reported earlier this month.

