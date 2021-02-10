Salesforce Says 9-to-5 Workday Dead; Offers Work-from-anywhere Option

(RTTNews) - For Salesforce, 9-to-5 workday is dead as the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic.

The cloud computing company is providing its employees various working options now, including work-from-anywhere permanently.

In a blog post, the company announced new guidelines, calling "Work From Anywhere", giving employees flexibility in how, when, and where they work. This includes three workplace categories, such as flex, fully remote, and office-based.

The company, which offers Dreamforce and new technology like Work.com to help customers navigate the pandemic, now said it has an opportunity to create even better workplace for its employees.

The new options would allow its employees to be more connected to each other, find more balance between work and home, and advance equality, ultimately leading to increased innovation and better business outcomes.

When it's safe to return to the office, most of Salesforce employees around the globe will work flex. They will be in the office 1-3 days per week for team collaboration, customer meetings, and presentations.

Further, for employees who don't live near an office or have roles that don't require an office, they will work remotely full-time.

Meanwhile, some employees will work from an office location 4-5 days per week if they're in roles that require it.

The company said, "In our always-on, always-connected world, it no longer makes sense to expect employees to work an eight-hour shift and do their jobs successfully. Whether you have a global team to manage across time zones, a project-based role that is busier or slower depending on the season, or simply have to balance personal and professional obligations throughout the day, workers need flexibility to be successful."

According to the company, the decision to offer new ways of working was based on employee wellbeing surveys that were introduced early on in the pandemic.

These surveys led to real change in company programs and policies, including extended parental leave, childcare benefits, office set-up stipends and more.

As per the employee feedback, nearly half of Salesforce employees want to come in only a few times per month, but also that 80% of employees want to maintain a connection to a physical space.

In its new decision, Salesforce joins many technology companies across the world who have given their employees options to work from home permanently, even after the coronavirus crisis.

