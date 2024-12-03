Salesforce reports Q3 EPS $2.41, consensus $2.45

Reports Q3 revenue $9.44B, consensus $9.35B. “We delivered another quarter of exceptional financial performance across revenue, margin, cash flow, and cRPO,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce (CRM). “Agentforce, our complete AI system for enterprises built into the Salesforce Platform, is at the heart of a groundbreaking transformation. The rise of autonomous AI agents is revolutionizing global labor, reshaping how industries operate and scale. With Agentforce, we’re not just witnessing the future-we’re leading it, unleashing a new era of digital labor for every business and every industry.” “We continue to drive disciplined profitable growth with third quarter GAAP operating margin of 20.0%, up 280 basis points year-over-year, and non-GAAP operating margin of 33.1%, up 190 basis points year-over-year,” said Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce. “To date, our total capital returns have surpassed $20 billion and we remain focused on driving shareholder value.”

