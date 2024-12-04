Salesforce price target raised to $440 from $400 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $440 from $400 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a “modest cRPO beat” and gave in-line fiscal Q4 cRPO guidance, but early indications indicate broad applicability of Agentforce across Salesforce’s small to largest customers and color gives the firm confidence in its “4x assumption,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

